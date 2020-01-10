Tanzania: Twists and Turns As Dar es Salaam Mayor Is Impeached

Dar es Salaam — Court today adjourned the hearing of an injunction to prevent a possible impeachment of Dar es Salaam City Mayor Isaya Mwita, this is despite the fact that it was filed under a certificate of urgency.

As Mr Mwita waited for his fate, it was announced that the sitting at the Karimjee Hall had stripped him of his powers as Dar es Salaam mayor.

It was an impeachment that was passed after a vote of no confidence by the councilors and what followed was drama as his official vehicle was towed away and his office was locked up.

The impeachment was passed after 16 councilors from voted the city mayor out citing abuse of office and other related issues.

"16 votes were cast, two councilors did not vote while one member had an emergency," said the deputy mayor Mr Abdallah Mtinika while reading the results.

After the meeting he would face further shock to find his official vehicle missing from the Karimjee Hall, Dar es Salaam.

"I am very shocked that they taken my vehicle and not only that but even the national flag in my office has been pulled down as well. I insist that I am still the mayor of Dar es Salaam," said Mwita.

Regardless of the results, members of the opposition party Chadema, maintain that Mwita is still the mayor of Dar es Salaam.

The Ubungo Mayor, Mr Boniface Jacob said the result does not strip Mwita of his Lordship title because, to be impeached the votes must be one third of the total members.

"The quorum was not achieved because it has to be 17 members not 16," said Boniface Jacob.

Mwita was being accused for misuse of power and incompetence to lead his subordinates.

However, the mayor who is also member of Chadema national committee has continuously denied these allegations