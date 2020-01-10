Tanzania: Lake Zone to Host International Tourism Expo

9 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Louis Kolumbia

Dar es Salaam — The government is organizing international tourism exhibitions in Mwanza expected to bring together various stakeholders in the hospitality industry from across the world.

The exhibitions to be hosted by Lake Regions will bring together tourism agents, aviation companies, hotel owners and investors aimed at promoting tourism in the country.

Speaking exclusively to The Citizen, Natural Resources and Tourism permanent secretary, Prof Adolf Mkenda said the ministry has met with regional commissioners from Lake Regions to agree on certain issues regarding exhibitions.

Lake Regions include Mwanza, Kagera, Mara, Shinyanga, Geita and Simiyu, however, Kigoma and Tabora have also been included in the exhibition plans.

"The ministry has prepared a proposal that will be tabled before the regional commissioners. Definitely, exhibition date will be known after the meeting," he said in a telephone interview.

Prof Mkenda said the experience from the 'Welcome to the Southern Circuit Exhibition show that intensive five months preparations was a secret to its success, saying the same will be replicated.

He also said, 'Welcome to the Southern Circuit Exhibitions' held between September 20 and September 22, 2019 in Kihesa, Iringa Region gave them experience to work with the private sector.

"This is because Iringa exhibitions welcomed various stakeholders from the UK, Germany and China. Hopefully, we will achieve intended goal because international stakeholders are the ones targeted," he said.

He said though Tanzania targeted two million tourists this year, revenue generated by the sector was mostly important for the country's development.

"We will consider introducing annual revenue target in the country's tourism sector. However, we earned $2.4 billion in 2018, ranking fourth in revenue earnings from tourism in Africa," he said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

