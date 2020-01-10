Tanzania: Zanzibari People Were Segregated Before 1964 Revolution, Says President Shein

Zanzibar — President and Chairman of Revolutionary Council of Zanzibar Dr Ali Mohamed Shein on Thursday January 09, 2020, revealed that before 1964 revolution, Zanzibari people were segregated according to their economic statuses.

Dr Shein said this during the inaugurating foundation stone for the construction of new city at Kwahani area in Unguja as part of commemorating 56 years of the Zanzibar Revolution.

He said most Zanzibar residents, including public servants were living in Ng'ambo, where the living standard were low, and those with better higher standards were living in Mji Mkongwe and other places in the middle of city centre.

He said during the1963 election, Afro Shirazi Party (ASP) through its election manifesto promised to improve the living standards to citizens, which led to construction of Kikwajuni residential houses after the elections, with the support of aid from Germany.

The President said the revolutionary government, through the first President Abeid Amani Karume continued with the construction of public houses step by step, by constructing other housing flats at Michenzani area.

Dr Shein said the 1964 revolution has dealt away with segregation that was common at Mji Mkogwe and Ng'ambo.

"The government is determined to continue constructing more houses in different parts of the country to make sure that all people have quality housing," he said.

He said the construction will also involve the Michenzani mall, parking lot and houses to change the whole look of Stone Town.

The President has directed people who were forced to pave way for the construction of Kwahani houses to keep calm because they will return soon after completion.

'The government is determined to make new Kwahani to enable people to live in decent homes to stimulate development," he said.

He said the construction of Kwahani houses is part of implementation of CCM manifesto 2015-2020.

The finance and planning Minister Ambassador Mohammed Ramia said the improvement of shelter to people of Zanzibar was a result of ASP manifesto during 1963 elections.

The permanent secretary ministry of finance and planning Mr Khamis Musa said the Kwahani housing project is implemented by Estim Construction and is costing Sh19.6 billion and the completion of the first phase is expected at the end of September this year.

He said the construction is involving three blocks with 70 residential houses and 56 office premises