Angola: Cape Verde Encourages Reforms in Angola

Luanda — The ambassador of Cape Verde to Angola, Jorge Eduardo de Figueiredo, on Thursday encouraged the Angolan State to pursue reforms in the country, with a view to its economic and social development.

Speaking at the end of an audience that served to present New Year greetings to MPLA Vice-President Luísa Damião, ambassador Jorge de Figueiredo stated that Angola had only to start reforms to fight corruption and normalize the functioning of the institutions.

He believes that normalizing the functioning of Angolan institutions can reduce substantial dependence on oil, contributing to economic diversification, increased employment, improved education and health systems, as well as economic growth.

Ambassador Jorge de Figueiredo expressed his country's willingness to cooperate in improving Angola's education, health, e-governance and economic internationalization services, taking advantage of Cape Verde's geographical location.

The diplomat expressed availability to convey the 27 years of Cape Verdean local governance experience, with the necessary adaptations to the format that will be determined by the Angolan people.