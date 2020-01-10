Angola: Rain Claims Two Lives in Cabinda

9 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Cabinda — Two people from the same family were killed and 150 houses flooded following heavy rain that fell Wednesday in Cabinda.

Speaking to Angop today, Civil Protection and Fire Service spokesman, Patrick Henrique Brás said the deaths (40-year-old mother and 10-year-old daughter) were caused by the partial collapse of a wall of the residence where they lived, in the 1 de Maio ward.

He also mentioned the partial destruction of the bridge that connects the villages of Buco-Ngoio and Zongolo in the Nhama stream, the flooding of 150 houses in the 1º de Maio neighborhood in Uneca, Luvassa sul and Kibumbu areas.

Floods were also reported in the area of workshop and transport services of the national police, in the roundabouts of the city of Cabinda (Chilonago, Rua do Comércio) and the secondary and tertiary roads that were impassable.

Uige

A six-year-old child died and six members of his family were injured in the Mbemba Nagango neighborhood outside the city of Uige, as well as 200 people were left homeless in the Uige and Negage municipalities as a result of rain that has fallen over the past two days in the province.

Speaking to Angop today, the spokesman of the Civil Protection and Fire Service in Uíge, Junior João Changa, said that the rain accompanied by strong winds flooded 38 houses, of which 28 in the municipality of Uíge and 10 in Negage, all of them built in dangerous areas and on the banks of rivers and ditches.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

