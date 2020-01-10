Angola: Zimbabwe for Strengthening Economic Relations With Angola

9 January 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The strengthening of economic relations between Angola and Zimbabwe will be relaunched by the joint cooperation commission, the Zimbabwean ambassador Thando Madzvamuse said on Thursday in Luanda.

Speaking to the press, following a courtesy meeting with MPLA Vice-President Luísa Damião, the diplomat spoke of the need to review the terms of the joint committee meeting, whose last session was held 17 years ago, so as to define new areas of cooperation, with reciprocal gains for both peoples.

Among the potential areas of cooperation, he pointed out agriculture to ensure the welfare and food security of both peoples, as well as the education and mining sectors.

He thanked the Angolan initiative to end economic sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe, adopted by the Southern African Development Community (SADC).

Zimbabwe's ambassador to Angola expressed support for anti-corruption efforts in Angola.

Situated in Southern Africa, like Angola, the Republic of Zimbabwe is a landlocked country in the south of the mainland, between the Zambezi and Limpopo rivers. It is bordered to the north by Zambia, north and east by Mozambique, South by South Africa and west by Botswana.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Angola
Southern Africa
Governance
Zimbabwe
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.