Rwanda Foreign Affairs Minister Holds a Presser

8 January 2020
Government of Rwanda (Kigali)
press release

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta, also serving as the Government Spokesperson, held a press conference with local, regional and international media correspondents to offer updates on the country's diplomatic endeavors.

Minister Biruta shared highlights of the last quarter of 2019 which included several international conferences hosted by Rwanda including the Global Gender Summit, International Conference on Aids and STIs in Africa(ICASA) as well as the 4th Anti-corruption Excellence Awards. The Minister also announced a number of important events planned for 2020 such as the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) and others.

On Rwanda's diplomacy in 2019, Minister Biruta said, the country registered key milestones with several countries opening embassies in Rwanda while the country also opened missions in Morocco, Ghana, and Qatar.

Regarding Rwanda's relations with its neighboring countries, Minister Biruta said he is confident the East African Community Heads of State summit due in the 1st quarter of 2020 will take place. He also added that Rwanda looks forward to working closely with all of her neighbors willing to strengthen peace and cooperation in the region and beyond.

Watch the press conference here

Read the original article on Rwanda Govt.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Rwanda. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Rwanda Govt

Most Popular
Rwanda
Governance
East Africa
Central Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.