Rwanda Foreign Affairs Minister Holds a Presser

press release

Wednesday, 8 January 2020 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Vincent Biruta, also serving as the Government Spokesperson, held a press conference with local, regional and international media correspondents to offer updates on the country's diplomatic endeavors.

Minister Biruta shared highlights of the last quarter of 2019 which included several international conferences hosted by Rwanda including the Global Gender Summit, International Conference on Aids and STIs in Africa(ICASA) as well as the 4th Anti-corruption Excellence Awards. The Minister also announced a number of important events planned for 2020 such as the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), the inaugural Basketball Africa League (BAL) and others.

On Rwanda's diplomacy in 2019, Minister Biruta said, the country registered key milestones with several countries opening embassies in Rwanda while the country also opened missions in Morocco, Ghana, and Qatar.

Regarding Rwanda's relations with its neighboring countries, Minister Biruta said he is confident the East African Community Heads of State summit due in the 1st quarter of 2020 will take place. He also added that Rwanda looks forward to working closely with all of her neighbors willing to strengthen peace and cooperation in the region and beyond.

Watch the press conference here