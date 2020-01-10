Gambia: Killa Ace's Judgment Adjourned to Monday

9 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow And Isatou Kanyi

A Magistrate's Court on Monday adjourned the judgment in the criminal trial of Ali Cham alias Killa Ace to 13th January 2020 owing to the absence of the trial magistrate.

The artist is facing charges on prohibition of conduct conducive to the breach of peace, assaulting a Police Officer in the execution of his duty and wilful damage to property.

The judgment was set for Thursday, 9th January 2020 but it couldn't take place because of the absence of the trial magistrate, Sainey Joof.

Ace, according to the particulars of the offences on or about the 29th day of October 2018 in Serrekunda Ali Cham while in a public place, conducted himself in a manner likely to provoke a breach of peace. He is also accused of assaulting First Class 6407 Demba Bah on his left eye and mouth, whilst in due execution of his duty and resisted lawful arrest. Finally, he is accused of damaging the uniform of the said police officer.

The rapper in his plea denied committing the offences as alleged. He denied assaulting Bah.

