Somalia: UN Special Representative to Somalia Visits Hargeisa, Urges for Completion of All Necessary Steps for Somaliland to Hold Parliamentary Elections in 202

9 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

UN special representative to Somalia James Swan has met with Somaliland President Musa Bihi Abdi in Hargeisa.

During the meeting, Mr Swan said United Nations welcomes initiatives aimed at building mutual confidence and fostering dialogue between Hargeisa and Mogadishu.

" We believe there are many areas in which greater cooperation could improve security, promote economic growth, and improve the lives of the people".

He added "I last visited Hargeisa six months ago. I intend to continue to visit regularly for discussions with senior officials as well as non-governmental actors on developments in Somaliland. The United Nations maintains a full-time office in Hargeisa and implements a wide range of programmes to benefit the people of Somaliland".

He said he encourage rapid progress to complete all necessary steps for Somaliland to hold parliamentary elections in 2020. We welcome the inter-party dialogue and urge implementation of the recent agreements that would enable preparations for elections to be held in 2020.

" We call on Somaliland authorities to ensure respect for freedom of speech and assembly, as well as the ability of political parties to organise and function. Such political space is essential for a credible process.

We have noted positively recent efforts to address longstanding disputes in Sool and Sanaag -- including the aftermath of the 2018 Tukaraq fighting -- through dialogue and constructive approaches to ease tensions and reduce the risk of further conflict. We urge that these efforts be maintained and reinforced".

We are committed to continuing United Nations engagement with Somaliland and our many programmes in support of its people. With 16 United Nations offices, agencies, funds, and programmes active in Somaliland, our support covers a wide range of governance, security, development, and humanitarian programmes. As examples, the UN's work includes support to primary schools, equipping teachers with the skills and materials to provide a sound basic education. We provide assistance to internally-displaced people and refugees in Somaliland, fleeing conflict elsewhere or forced to move by drought. We support the rule of law, policing and the justice system. The UN's work is diverse, but the common thread is that it aims to make a practical and positive difference to the people and public services of Somaliland.

Thank you.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
Governance
East Africa
External Relations
International Organisations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.