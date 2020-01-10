Somalia: Mystery Over the Death of Isil Member Mahad Abdi in Jail

Mystery has clouded the death of a convicted ISIL member who died in jail on Wednesday.

More puzzling is the fact that the government has remained mum following the death of Mahad Abdi alias Aahad buu-Yasin was sentenced to 15 years May 2018 alongside his counterpart Mohamed

Daud Warsame alias Dr. Raage for belonging to the extremist group.

A military court in Mogadishu had established Abuu-Yasin who also held a Russian passport was planning with Dr. Raage to start a splinter group of ISIL-Somalia in southern Somalia following reported

fall-out with the founder Abdulqadir Mumin a former UK based preacher.

The two, the court had said were former Al-Shabaab members before defecting to ISIL following its

formation in 2014 in Galgala mountains in Puntland.