Sudan: University of Khartoum Organizes Thought's Forum On Budget of 2020

9 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Institute of Studies and Development Research, at University of Khartoum will organize on Monday next week a thought forum on 2020 budgetary with special reference to subsidy of commodities.

The forum will be launched under patronage of minister of finance and economic planning Dr. Ibrahim AL Badawi.

The Forum's program consists of opening statements from minister of finance and economic planning: the manager of the institute and minister of higher education and scientific research.

Moreover, the program includes presentation on the general features of the budget with special reference to subsidy and its impacts.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Business
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.