Sudan: University of Khartoum Organizes Thought's Forum On Budget of 2020

Khartoum — Institute of Studies and Development Research, at University of Khartoum will organize on Monday next week a thought forum on 2020 budgetary with special reference to subsidy of commodities.

The forum will be launched under patronage of minister of finance and economic planning Dr. Ibrahim AL Badawi.

The Forum's program consists of opening statements from minister of finance and economic planning: the manager of the institute and minister of higher education and scientific research.

Moreover, the program includes presentation on the general features of the budget with special reference to subsidy and its impacts.