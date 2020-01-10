Sudan: An Economist Calls for Return to Regions System

9 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The professor of economy at University of Khartoum Mohamed AL Jak Ahmed has called for the return of regions system instead of states in order to control government spending in favor of supporting the state's budget.

AL Jak in statement to SUNA stressed on the importance of urgent mobilization of economic potential energies, giving concern to increasing of production and productivity besides improving the level of performance in public institutions.

Moreover, he called for the return of agricultural guidance and vocational training centers and exploiting youth energies besides taking in consideration the use of modern technology and science.

Read the original article on SNA.

