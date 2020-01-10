Sudan: Prime Minister's Visit to Kauda Breakthrough in Peace Process - Salih

Kadugli — The federal Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohammed Salih, has reaffirmed keenness of the government on realization of comprehensive peace in the country.

This came in a press statement by the Minister at Kadugli Airport Thursday as he is accompanying Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, who is en route on a visit to Kauda town, the headquarters of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement- North (SPLM-N).

The federal Minister of Culture and Information described the visit as an important and a great breakthrough in the peace process, pointing out that the visit to Kauda by the Prime Minister, who is a companied by a big ministerial delegation, to meet Commander Abdelaziz Al Hilo, aims at sending a message to the citizens in Kauda that all are Sudanese citizens.

Salih said that the government wants to establish a state on the basis of equal citizenship, justice and peace, adding that "the important thing is that the state of hostility has ended with evidence that the Prime Minister is in the protection of the movement and not in the protection of another party". He noted that the visit comes within the context of making a historical apology to the Sudanese citizens in this dear area of the homeland for the grievances, killings and intimidation that were carried against them by the defunct regime, pointing that they had fought the defunct regime for 30 years.

The visit comes to break down barriers and put the hands together to build a homeland based on freedom, justice and equality, he added.

Salih revealed that the government would invite Al-Hilo to come to Khartoum or any area to meet the citizens to break the psychological barrier and create conducive atmosphere for the peace negotiators in Juba.