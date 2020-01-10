Sudan: Backup Force From RSF Arrives Port Sudan

Port Sudan — Military Backup force from Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrived in Port Sudan Thursday for supportng security organs following the tribal inc idents that happened recently in the city.

The forces were received by Caretaker Wali of Red Sea State Maj Gen. Hafiz AL-Taj besides the Military Commander of Red Sea strategic sector.

Commander of RSF in Red Sea State Col. Mahamadain Ismail said in a press statement that the force arrived in Port Sudan in response to instructions from RSF command upon a request from the state's government.

He added that the backup force is specialized in settlement of tribal disputes and conservation of security.