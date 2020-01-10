Sudan: Backup Force From RSF Arrives Port Sudan

9 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan — Military Backup force from Rapid Support Forces (RSF) arrived in Port Sudan Thursday for supportng security organs following the tribal inc idents that happened recently in the city.

The forces were received by Caretaker Wali of Red Sea State Maj Gen. Hafiz AL-Taj besides the Military Commander of Red Sea strategic sector.

Commander of RSF in Red Sea State Col. Mahamadain Ismail said in a press statement that the force arrived in Port Sudan in response to instructions from RSF command upon a request from the state's government.

He added that the backup force is specialized in settlement of tribal disputes and conservation of security.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Conflict
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.