East Africa: Juba Negotiation Forum is Internationally and Regionally Supported - Mattok

Khartoum — The peace negotiations in Juba have received a regional support, as Chad joined the mediations sponsored by South Sudan with a high-ranking delegation headed by President Idris Deby's advisor for Security and Defence, a matter that increased the momentum of the negotiation as the mediation became a joint one by South Sudan and Chad.

In this regard, the member of the joint mediation, Dhio Mattok, said that the Juba forum for achieving peace in Sudan has received a backing and support at the African level by the African Union and the IGAD member states, especially that both Sudan and South Sudan are members in the IGAD group.

He indicated that the IGAD has officially mandated South Sudan in its past meeting to be a mediator between the Sudanese parities toward achieving a comprehensive peace and solution for all the Sudanese issues.

Mattok pointed out that the African Union also mandated South Sudan State for the same mission, adding that the UNAMID has been present and closely following up the negotiations as they are genuine partners in pushing ahead the peace process in Sudan.

He also referred to the presence of a number of international envoys in the negotiation forum in Juba, among them are American envoy from the US envoy, Donald Booth, in addition to the continuing visits of European and African ambassadors to the headquarters of the negotiations and their sitting in the hall of the negotiations.

He said that the mediation is not objected to the attendance of the international envoys and the European and African ambassadors at the negotiation sittings as observers to the Sudanese negotiations, adding that the mediation is committed to giving regular and continuous briefings to these ambassadors on the negotiation process, in coordination with the Foreign Ministry of the Republic of South Sudan.