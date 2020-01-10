Sudan: Peace is Given Priority By Transitional Government - Dr. Hamdok

Kauda — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, stressed that realization of peace is the top priority of his government in the transitional period, affirming that the December Revolution was erupted to put an end to the people's suffering.

Addressing a mass rally Thursday in Kauda town, South Kordofan State, Dr. Hamdok said that the main pillars of peace depend on addressing the root causes of the crisis, which is based on citizenship, multi cultures, respect for the other and broad participation in the peace-making, especially among women and youth.

He pointed out that the vision of the transitional government for peace is based on five main pillars, which are the axis of economic and social development that addresses issues of marginalization and unbalanced development through the construction of hospitals, schools, roads, and other infrastructures,

He said that the second axis is represented in the establishment of balanced external relations, the combat of corruption and restoration of the looted money, while the third axis deals with the administration, the just participation in government, the form of rule and its organs, the relation between religion and the state and the issue of security arrangements and the building of a national army.

Dr. Hamdouk indicated that the fourth axis deals with solving the humanitarian issues, adding that the fifth axis relates to revision of a number of laws and legislations and addressing the issues of compensations and the transitional justice.