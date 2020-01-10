Sudan: Hamdouk Addresses Mass Rally in Kauda

Kauda — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has called on the leaders and people of the People's Movement - North and the People's Army to respond to the peace call.

Addressing a mass rally in Kauda, South Kordofan State, on Thursday, Dr. Hamdouk called on the People's Movement - North and the People's Army to join the peace process so that all the people of Sudan get engaged in the building of the new Sudan, indicating that peace is coming soon.

The Prime Minister has invited the leader of the People's Movement, Abdul-Aziz Al-Hillu, to visit Khartoum.