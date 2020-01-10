Sudan: Hamdok Arrives in Kauda, Rebel Stronghold in South Kordofan

The Prime Minister, Abdalla Hamdok, on Thursday arrived at Kauda, the SPLA/N-Abdul Aziz Alhilu stronghold in which no Sudanese official has set foot since 2011, to underline his government commitment to achieving peace in the country and to expressing his solidarity with the people in war affected zones.

"With this trip to a symbolic city like Kauda I want to tell the people in every corner of the country that they are not forgotten and while they might have been out of sight, they were never out of our hearts and minds." wrote the Prime Minister Hamdok on Tweeter on Thursday.

The Sudan Democracy First Group, an NGO promoting rule of law, human rights and peace in the Sudan, has described in a statement the visit as "landmark event" by the most senior government official since the outbreak of the war in South Kordofan and Blue Nile in 2011.

Hamdok accompanied by senior minister and popular leaders from the revolution that put down the rule of Omar Bashir, said by visiting Kauda he wanted to assure to all Sudanese people in conflict areas who have been systematically marginalized for decades, that his government is committed to bringing peace and to take such daring steps in the process to reaching a comprehensive and an all inclusive peace in the Sudan.

Hamdok's government has drafted a10- point priority programme just after being sworn in August 2019. The top priority which was also cited in the constitutional document was to reach peace in the country.

Peace negotiations are currently going on in Juba, capital of South Sudan, what is known as a multi-track peace process, involving all movements and groups that have been fighting the central government in Khartoum since 1983 and before. In the peace talks the two parties said they were not sitting in the talks as foes but rather as two sides complementing each other in the quest for peace in the country.

The visit of the prime minister, a symbolic gesture, is sought to give an impetus to these negotiations.