Gambia: Barrow's Bologna Move a 'Done Deal'

Musa Barrow has reportedly completed a move to Bologna ending months of speculations about his future.

The Gambian's representatives held prolong negotiations with Bologna's sports director amid reports all has been sorted including personal terms with only announcement of the deal to make it formal left.

Interest has been high in the Scorpions' striker after he found playing minutes a herculean task to achieve with others preferred in attack by coach Gasperini at Atalanta.

Bologna have courted the striker for long and latest reports suggest a deal has been completed with all formalities wrapped on a transfer fee quoted to be 15m euros.

If the aforesaid fee is anything to go by, Barrow would then become Gambia's all-time most expensive foreign-based player in the transfer market.

Dortmund and other German bundesliga sides have trailed the right-footed goal-getter last season including English Premier League's Tottenham, but those interests faded over the forward's dipped form.