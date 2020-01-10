Gambia: Danish League Leaders Rule Out Signing Sanneh

Denmark Premier League leaders Midtjyland have ruled out re-signing former player Bubacarr Sanneh.

The Gambian departed Midtjyland August last term for Anderlecht for eight million euros the same season he scooped the Danes gong.

The transfer to Belgium did not work out as hoped culminating into Bubacarr being shipped out on loan to Turkish Super Lig with Gotzepe where he's also seriously overlooked.

The 25-year-old has been touted with returning to the Scandinavian nation with Brondby IF one of suitors in the chase for the Bundung-born's signature after Anderlecht placed the Gambian on the market aimed at overhauling their squad.

Midtjyland were believed to be ardent on taking Sanneh back but the side's Chief Executive Officer Claus Steinlein said that appears highly unlikely owing to their change in transfer policy.

'That would be the dream scenario. He is a class player", he tells tipsbladet.dk about the prospect of bringing Bubacarr Sanneh 'home' to FC Midtjylland.

'But I don't see where he will play. We have changed the system since Bubacarr was last here, and we have both Sviatchenko, Scholz and Nicolaisen. It is both strategic and economic move that will probably not happen. Although we have the money (to sign him), I don't think we will spend on a central defender. It has nothing to do with Bubacarr, to get him back will be a dream,' Claus Steinlein said.