Gambian Striker Dibba After Transferring - 'I'll Do My Best to Secure Promotion'

9 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Gambian forward Pa Dibba is confident of helping his new club secure promotion to the Turkish Super Lig. Dibba, switched to Adana Demispor on Tuesday on a free transfer having run his contract with Chinese second tier outfit Shenzhen FC.

Now 32, the Gambian striker won't be forlorn at his new team with compatriot Mustapha Carayol there to keep him company as teammates.

'I will do my best to help the team rise to the Super League,' the attacker whose career kicked off in Sweden, said after training with his teammates for the first time yesterday.

Adana are ranked sixth in the Turkish second tier with eleven points separating them and table toppers Hatayspor after seventeen matches.

