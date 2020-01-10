Nigeria: SGF Reverses NBET MD's Suspension As Ministry Submits Report

Managing Director of Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET) Marilyn Amobi earlier suspended due to many complaints against her has been recalled.

This is just as the Ministry of Power is said to have submitted the report of a committee raised to probe the many complaints against her.

The directive for recall was conveyed in a memo issued by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).

Minister of Power Engr. Sale Mamman on 24 December 2019 directed that Amobi stepped down while raising a five-man committee to investigate the myriad of complaints against the MD.

It said the action was with the view to restoring sanity in the management of the company.

"Consequently, she is to handover to the most senior director in the organisation," a statement had noted.

A day after, the General Manager, General Counsel and Company Secretary of NBET, Dr. Nnaemeka Ewelukwa took charge of the agencies' operations.

With the reversal, the MD would resume at her duty post.

However, Engr. Mamman, in an exclusive interview with Daily Trust on Thursday, said the 5-man committee had concluded its investigation of the complaints against the MD and had submitted its report to the appropriate authorities.

NBET was incorporated on July 29, 2010 and serves as a special purpose vehicle to buy electricity from the Generation Companies (GenCos) and sell to the Distribution Companies (DisCos).

It is a power sector agency licensed by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC). However, due to its financial intervention role, the chairperson of the board has been the Minister of Finance.