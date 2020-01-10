Nigeria: Boko Haram Kills 3 Soldiers, 8 Civilians in Monguno

Maiduguri — Boko Haram insurgents reportedly killed three soldiers and wounded eight others at Monguno, Borno State on Tuesday.

The terrorists' car, filled with explosives, was said to have rammed into the troops' convoy.

This happened barely 10 days after the pulling out of Chadian troops who were helping their Nigerian counterparts in fighting the ISWAP fighters on the fringes of the Lake Chad in the northern part of Borno State.

A military source yesterday said the troops engaged the insurgents in a gunfire at Monguno Roundabout.

It was learnt that the terrorists also burnt over 300 tents and killed eight people and injured others at a mega internally displaced persons' camp in Monguno, 100km away from Maiduguri.

Over 1,000 people, including women and children, have been displaced by the attackers who reportedly carted away medicines at a separate location housing different non-governmental organisations.

In a related development, Boko Haram insurgents were said to have slaughtered three motorists and hijacked two buses along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road yesterday.

The incident, according to sources, occurred 15 kilometres away from Njimtilo, an outskirt of Maiduguri.

Musa Yakinu, a vigilante member, told our correspondent that the bodies of the victims were recovered at a roadside.