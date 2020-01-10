Liberia: Man Held for Raping 32 Year - Old Woman

A 22 year old man from the S.D. Cooper Road Community, Paynesville, identified as Renny Sumo has been charged by police for allegedly raping a 32 - year - old woman in her bathroom while she was allegedly drunk from the consumption of alcohol on 25 December 2019.

According to police's charge sheet, the victim complained that at about 18:00 hours on Christmas Day, 25 December, she went to her friend Dora C. Lewis' place in the S.D. Cooper Road Community to celebrate the holiday when she and Dora allegedly drank alcoholic drinks and got drunk.The police gathered from the victim that following the alleged consumption of alcoholic drinks, her friend Dora took her home.

While at home, the victim told police that she called Dora to pour water on her (victim's) head, but Dora allegedly sent defendant Renny to pour the water on the victim's head instead.The charge sheet claims that instead of pouring water on the victim's head, defendant Renny allegedly had sex with the complainant.

During the alleged commission of the act, police say Henrietta Magblin went in to check on the victim and then saw defendant Renny allegedly on top of the victim having sex.The charge sheet adds that during interview with Dora, she narrated that on 25 December, her friend (the victim) went to celebrate the Christmas at her (Dora's) place when they all got dunk.

Dora is said to have told police that when the victim went home, following which she (Dora) carried the victim's phone to her.While watching video in the victim's living room, Dora said she (Dora) fell asleep.

However, police say Henrietta Magblin narrated to investigators that she saw Dora in the living room and she also saw defendant Renny and the victim in the bathroom having sex.

But police say defendant Renny denied having sex with the victim. Police note that the accused allegedly admitted that he carried the victim to her house, and that he was coming out of her house, the victim's sister locked the door on him and called people.

According to the police, the victim indicated that she did not give consent to defendant Renny to have sex with her, adding that it was her first time seeing him at her friend Dora's place on the day of the incident.