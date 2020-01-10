Sudan A-G's Investigation of El Geneina Violence Underway

Khartoum / El Geneina — Sudan's Minister of Culture and Information said that the committee formed by the Attorney General to investigate on the events in El Geneina in West Darfur that began on December 28 and claimed dozens of lives has started its work.

Yesterday, Minister Feisal Mohamed Saleh explained in press statements after a cabinet meeting that the conflicting parties indicated that there were some individuals from the regular forces who also belong to some tribes involved in these events. "These will be identified. They will not enjoy impunity and will be taken to trial like any other citizen... This is the method that will be followed in addressing such conflicts," Minister Saleh said.

He stated that everyone recognised that "the traditional methods of resolving disputes through state intervention and payment of blood money are no longer effective steps".

He stressed that he will leave the matter to the investigation committee and any person involved in these events will be held accountable.

Arms Collection

The Cabinet stressed the need to revitalise the work of the National Committee for Arms Collection in order to carry out its tasks in collecting weapons and preventing their proliferation in public hands.

Saleh said the problem in El Geneina can be attributed to the politicisation of the tribes, along with the ease of spreading of weapons, which exacerbated the crisis.

The public prosecutor is following the work of the investigation committee, which will end its work soon and bring those involved in the incidents to trial.

He said that "a large security force has been deployed".

The Minister said that Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok praised the great role played by the armed forces, Rapid Support Forces, the police and the General Intelligence Service in maintaining security and providing a safe environment for organisations in order to provide assistance to those displaced by the events.