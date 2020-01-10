Sudan: Communist Party of Sudan Decries Dissolution of Unions

Khartoum — The Communist Party of Sudan has reiterated its reservations regarding the decision to dissolve the trade unions in the country, explaining that the most appropriate solution is to withdraw confidence from the leaders of the unions through the general assemblies.

The party was reacting to the cancellation of the laws of the establishment of unions and professional associations.

Yesterday, Faiza Nugud, leading member of the Central Trade Union Office of the Communist Party, warned of the dire consequences of administrative solutions.

She explained that the steering committees should have been approved by the general assemblies after the withdrawal of confidence.

At a symposium at the offices of the Communist Party in Khartoum, Nugud announced reservation on the authorities granted to the Registrar of Labour Organisations to appoint, reappoint or set up steering committees, explaining that "these are the powers of general assemblies".

She stressed that any compromise of the independence and democracy of unions is a prejudice to their long-term continuity dedicated to creating deformed unions.

Nugud denounced the non-repeal of the 2004 and 2010 laws, saying repeal of the laws is the right approach to eliminate the remnants of the previous regime.

She suggested returning to the Law of 1987 until a new law would be put in place to avoid a vacuum.

Nugud mentioned that workers' issues such as returning the dismissed, living conditions, improving the conditions of service, raising wages and improving allowances cannot be resolved in isolation from unions and workers, adding that the high committees cannot handle the matter.