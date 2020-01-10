South Africa: Four Men Arrested Before Trying to Sell 303 Kg of Stolen Railway Cables

9 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Jenna Etheridge

Four men have been arrested in Lansdowne, Cape Town, on Thursday morning after being found in possession of 303 kilogrammes of railway cables worth R83 000, police said.

Members of the Lansdowne police and Law Enforcement Railway Unit acted on information that a Nissan bakkie and Mazda bakkie were being loaded with cables in Wetton Road, said police spokesperson Siyabulela Malo.

"Further investigations were conducted and the two vehicles were seized and four suspects were subsequently arrested before they were about to enter a local scrap metal yard to sell the cables."

The men, aged 24 to 34, were expected to appear in court soon for possession of presumed stolen property.

Malo said a fifth suspect was still at large.

Anyone with information that could assist in apprehending the suspect, should contact the Lansdowne police on 021 700 9000 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

