Nigeria: Focus On Your 'Grim Future', Leave Buhari, APC Alone, Presidency Tells PDP

10 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Victor Ogunyinka

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to the Muhammadu Buhari, Garba Shehu, has advised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to focus on what it called its "grim future" instead of attacking the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Garba Shehu also added that Nigerians should be surprised at how the opposition party has assumed the role of spokesmen to Buhari.

"As the PDP, the country's main opposition party grapples with deeply troubling questions about its terminal decline and future in national politics, Nigerians must be surprised reading a statement issued by them, assuming the role of spokesmen for President Muhammadu Buhari.

"What business do they have talking about alleged love lost between President Buhari and the APC? What do they know? Who sent them?," the Presidency said in a statement by Buhari's media aide, Mr Garba Shehu.

"Today, the PDP represents the single biggest obstacle to good governance and change that the country needs and the people are yearnings for," Shehu said.

The Senior Special Assistant also included that "Both self-respect and sound political judgment demand that the party takes an introspective look at itself after two successive defeats in national elections, asking what went wrong and how to fix its battered image.

"They need to go back to the people, in towns and villages, to know what the people want and what the country needs. Instead of doing that, they are taking roles for themselves that are not mandated by law, morality or political gamesmanship."

On the performance of the ruling APC party, Malam Shehu said the party "has come to stay" as the President and Nigerians are poised to make it happen.

"As for the APC, the geographical expansion of the party is nothing short of a testimony to the rosy future that lies ahead," he said.

Vanguard

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.