Kenya: Kamworor - Only Olympic Medal Not in My Cabinet

10 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Dennis Lubanga

Following the ratification of World Half Marathon record holder Geoffrey Kamworor's time of 58 minutes and 01, he is now eyeing an Olympic medal.

Last November, the 26-year-old won the men's New York City Marathon for the second time in three years after clocking 2:08:13.

"My plan this year is to go to the Tokyo Olympics Games because the only medal lacking in my cabinet is an Olympic medal," Kamworor said.

The athlete, who trains at the Global Sports Communication camp in Kaptagat, Elgeyo-Marakwet County alongside his mentor and World Marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, said he has stepped up preparations.

Under the guidance of their coach Patrick Sang, Kamworor and Kipchoge have become two of the best marathoners in the world. Kamworor has been on the medal podium for each of the four New York City marathons he has run.

"I am working hard this time round to make sure that I go to the Olympics because I am focused on getting a medal," the athlete said.

Kamworor was speaking to the press on Thursday at Kipsinende Primary School in Uasin Gishu County where he led fellow athletes in awarding the best 2019 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) performers in the school.

He was accompanied by Laban Korir (2014 Toronto Waterfront Marathon), Philemon Rono (2018 Toronto Waterfront Marathon winner), Sally Chepyego (former World Half Marathon champion), Hyvin Kiyeng (former world 3,000m steeplechase champion) and Olympic 1,500m champion Faith Kipyegon.

