Kenya: Police Won't Recruit New Players, Says Mugambi

10 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Agnes Makhandia

Kenya Police coach Patrick Mugambi has said there will be no new additions to his side as the Kenya Hockey Union transfer window deadline approaches.

The transfer window was opened on December 23 last and will close on January 19.

The law-enforcers last won the KHU premier league title in 2017 before they finished third last season behind winners Butali Sugar Warriors who defended the title and the much-improved Wazalendo.

Despite Police losing ground on the title challenge early last season, Mugambi remains adamant they will retain the current squad as they target to challenge for the gong this season.

"Our hands are tied as far as getting new players on board. I'm glad many players who had been transferred to other places last season are now back and we should be a one unified outfit," said the tactician.

"While we lost two of our key players last season to Butali in Calvin "Kanu" Otieno and Amos Barkibir and in a way we were destabilised, I believe we have moved on and we should do well this season. We will hold a meeting with the playing unit next week and plan the way forward."

Mugambi at the same time said Titus Kimutai is fit ahead of the season having stayed out for the better part of last season due to a leg injury.

"It's unfortunate we will start our campaign without the services of Levis Otieno and Kennedy Sibweche who are both still nursing injuries but I'm optimistic they will return as the league gathers ground."

