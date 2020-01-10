Kenya: Volleyball Boss Pays Tribute to Kenya for Yaoundé Win

IN YAOUNDE

World volleyball governing body (FIVB) President Ary Graca has congratulated Kenya for qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics slated for July 24 to August 9.

Kenya finished top of the Africa Tokyo Olympics qualification tournament standings yesterday with 11 points from four matches, one ahead of second placed Cameroon.

"Malkia Strikers" emerged unbeaten during the five-nations tournament to secure a return to the Olympics after a 16-year hiatus.

"Congratulations to you and your team for this huge achievement on the road to Tokyo 2020.

"On behalf of the entire volleyball family, this Daruma is offered as a gift for your great success at the Continental Tokyo Women's Volleyball Qualification tournament," read a part of statement from Graca.

"The Daruma is regarded as a talisman of good luck in traditional Japanese culture, symbolizing perseverance, good luck and encouragement. World class performance, extraordinary teamwork and strong discipline is needed for any team to succeed on this path," he added.

Acting National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General Francis Mutuku said the girls had done Kenya proud and promised to support them in the preparations for the Summer Games.

"It's been a journey and as NOC-K we are really proud of this team. We have walked with them since they started training at Kasarani and everything we've done for them is worth it.

"We now want to ensure they get good preparations because the standard of volleyball we have seen from them can earn us a medal just like they did in the African Games," said Mutuku. Cameroon coach Jean Rene Akono applauded Kenya for qualifying ahead of the hosts.

"Kenya is the better team and deserves to represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games," said Akono after seeing off Egypt in straight sets on Wednesday.

Nigeria coach Samuel Ajayi also heaped praise on Kenya for their "outstanding" performance during the competition: "Kenya have done extremely well in this championship. They are the best team in Africa and we wish them well in the Olympics."