Kenya: New NHIF Rules to Hit Voluntary Members

10 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Angela Oketch

The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) has made a raft of changes in the scheme that will punish defaulters. The changes, which took effect on January 1, will affect the voluntary members who pay Sh500 monthly.

MATURITY

For instance, the members will have to wait for six months after registration to access maternity services at any hospital.

In a memo dated January 7, the fund restricts access to maternity benefits to post card maturity for principal members or spouses declared at the point of registration.

The changes exempt programmes that target vulnerable people, including the free maternity, elderly persons with disabilities and health insurance subsidy programmes.

The fund's management indicated that the reviews will boost attainment of sustainable universal health coverage, and to enhance member retention.

The affected members will have to wait for 90 days, up from the current 60, to enjoy the benefits.

The scheme has also introduced a 12-month upfront payment for those joining.

DEPENDANTS

Also, with effect from January 1, a member can include only one spouse and five children as dependants.

"Additional dependants can be included subject to payment of additional premiums to be communicated after actuarial valuation," the memo adds.

If a member defaults for a year or more, they will start paying afresh and be eligible to benefit after 90 days from the date of resumption of payment, with a year's upfront payment.

Any dependant declared after initial registration will not benefit from the maternity and specialised package; they will be subjected to six months period after such declaration. The rule does not apply to newborns.

WAITING PERIOD

"Eligibility to access specialised services shall be restricted to a six-month waiting period following card maturity for new members, while for defaulters, there shall be payment of all penalties a year upfront payment of contribution, coupled with a 30-day waiting period"--a rule that could see some members abandon the insurance scheme.

Last year, the fund increased its principal contributors by 13 per cent to 7.7 million, with most new members coming from the informal sector.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.