South Africa: Thomson Century Earns Titans Honourable Draw

Cape Town — A 12th career century by Grant Thomson underpinned a stellar victory effort by the Titans on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors that ended in a draw at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday

The home captain struck an unbeaten 103 (153 balls, 9 fours, five sixes) as his team finished with 249 for four, chasing 322.

Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 159 balls, 9 fours) supported him well as the pair added 199 unbroken runs for the fifth wicket after coming together with their side in trouble earlier on.

The Warriors had declared on their overnight 310 for seven earlier, leaving the Titans around 70 overs to get the runs.

But they fell into early trouble when Kelly Smuts' (2/20) double left them on 50 for four.

That forced an initial rethink by skipper Thomson and Klaasen, before they later attacked. But they were never going to get there following the poor start and had to settle for a draw.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24