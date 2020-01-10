South Africa: Thomson Century Earns Titans Honourable Draw

9 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)

Cape Town — A 12th career century by Grant Thomson underpinned a stellar victory effort by the Titans on the final day of their 4-Day Domestic Series encounter against the Warriors that ended in a draw at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Thursday

The home captain struck an unbeaten 103 (153 balls, 9 fours, five sixes) as his team finished with 249 for four, chasing 322.

Heinrich Klaasen (66 off 159 balls, 9 fours) supported him well as the pair added 199 unbroken runs for the fifth wicket after coming together with their side in trouble earlier on.

The Warriors had declared on their overnight 310 for seven earlier, leaving the Titans around 70 overs to get the runs.

But they fell into early trouble when Kelly Smuts' (2/20) double left them on 50 for four.

That forced an initial rethink by skipper Thomson and Klaasen, before they later attacked. But they were never going to get there following the poor start and had to settle for a draw.

- Cricket South Africa

Source: Sport24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.