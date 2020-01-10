Nigeria: Embracing Teamwork for Better Human Resource Practice

10 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)
By Rebecca Ejifoma

A group of refined experts has tasked human resources practitioners including newly inducted ones of the Institute of Human Resources and Strategic Management (IHRSM) to always embrace teamwork as a core value of the profession.

The group gave this call at the annual conference and investiture of fellows and members of the institution, which held in Ikeja, Lagos at the weekend on the theme, "Human Resources and Strategic Management: A Panacea to Economic and Development Challenge".

The Registrar and CEO, (IHRSM) Mr. Minna Onomroba Abell, who noted that the conference was to proffer panacea to the problems facing the profession, advised new and old members to abide by the ethics and the practice of the institute.

"Always embrace teamwork. Be reminded that if there is any profession whose practice revolves on teamwork, individual and organisational attitude and character management, it is human resource and strategic management personnel," he added.

The registrar further charged both now and old members to be law abiding. "Be professional in whatever you do".

At the ceremony, about 150 persons were inducted into different categories: 25 fellows, 25 members, 20 associates, and over 80 graduate members.

He acknowledged still that it was only through proper assessment of human resources that individuals can manage the many problems.

Our institute stands for integrating those who are HR professionals, human resources and statistic management professionals and those who are not.

"As I said earlier, there are two faculties that drive organisational success: HR and Strategic Management. Virtually every human being is a human resources practitioner," he added.

Speaking also, the President and Institution Chairman of Council, Prof. Ben Oghojafor, decried Nigeria's inability to live up to the expectation of the economic growth and development predicted in 1970 despite been endowed with human, intellectual and natural resources.

His statement followed swiftly on the heels of the theme. "Obviously, Nigeria our dear country has not lived up to the expectation of the economic growth and development predictions".

Meanwhile, over 150 were newly inducted into the profession, members of the board remain 11. the President and chairman of Council; the Registrar/CEO; the Vice President, Mr. Jack-Rich Tein J.

Members are: Mr. Lawal Argungu; Mrs. Ogundimu Ibironke; Mr. Belemina Ogunge; Mr. Val Ojumah; Dr Augustine O Agugua; Mrs. Adigun Modupeola; Dr Abudulhamid Musa; and Dr. Fubara Tiger.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.