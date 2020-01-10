Gambia Women U-20 Intensifies Training Prior to U-20 World Cup Qualifiers

9 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Gibba

Gambia U-20 women's national team have intensified training ahead of their crucial FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers away to Burkina Faso on 18 January in Ouagadougou.

The Scorpion girls are currently training at the FIFA Goal project in Yundum to prepare themselves fit for the first-leg qualifiers tie.

In a telephone interview with The Point sports, head coach, Foday Bah said he is currently training with twenty-five players for the qualifiers. He said Sarjo Dukanda could miss tie against Burkina Faso after sustaining a knee injury during training.

He stated that new player Olu Buwaro joined the team, adding that the team will leave Banjul for Burkina Faso next Thursday for the first-leg fixture.

He thanked Gambia Football Federation (GFF) for supporting the team during training sessions.

