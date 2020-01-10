Gambia and Cuba Renew Health Cooperation Agreement

9 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Banjul — The Gambia and Cuba renewed in this capital the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Health that both countries have maintained for several decades, and through which doctors and medical staff of the Greater Antilles provide medical care to the people of this nation of West Africa.

The updated agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Gambian Ministry of Health by its minister, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, and the Cuban ambassador here, Rubén G. Abelenda, in the presence of the head of the Medical Brigade of the Caribbean Island, Anaris Marta I hate, and national officials.

Samateh and Abelenda congratulated themselves on the renewal of the Health Agreement and stated that their rubric evidences the positive state of relations between both governments and peoples, twinned by their history, their roots, their culture and a friendship based on respect, and mutual help.

The beginning of Cuban medical cooperation in Gambia dates back to June 1996, when 38 employees arrived in Banjul in the Technical Assistance modality.

Three years later, in 1999, the Comprehensive Health Program (PIS) was implemented in the Gambia, being the first African country in which it materialized, with more than 150 employees.

Also, at the idea of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, the Gambian Medicine School was created in 1999, also the first in this continent, and that until now works with the support of professors from the Caribbean nation.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Health
External Relations
Latin America and Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.