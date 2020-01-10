Gambia and Cuba Renew Health Cooperation Agreement

Banjul — The Gambia and Cuba renewed in this capital the Agreement on Cooperation in the field of Health that both countries have maintained for several decades, and through which doctors and medical staff of the Greater Antilles provide medical care to the people of this nation of West Africa.

The updated agreement was signed at the headquarters of the Gambian Ministry of Health by its minister, Dr. Ahmadou Lamin Samateh, and the Cuban ambassador here, Rubén G. Abelenda, in the presence of the head of the Medical Brigade of the Caribbean Island, Anaris Marta I hate, and national officials.

Samateh and Abelenda congratulated themselves on the renewal of the Health Agreement and stated that their rubric evidences the positive state of relations between both governments and peoples, twinned by their history, their roots, their culture and a friendship based on respect, and mutual help.

The beginning of Cuban medical cooperation in Gambia dates back to June 1996, when 38 employees arrived in Banjul in the Technical Assistance modality.

Three years later, in 1999, the Comprehensive Health Program (PIS) was implemented in the Gambia, being the first African country in which it materialized, with more than 150 employees.

Also, at the idea of the historical leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro, the Gambian Medicine School was created in 1999, also the first in this continent, and that until now works with the support of professors from the Caribbean nation.