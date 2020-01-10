Sudan: Khojali and RF Discuss Peace Process

Al-Fasher — The Acting Wali (governor) of N. Darfur, , Malik Al-Tayeb Khojali, on Thursday, met the delegation of the joint committee of the Revolutinary Front(RF), and the Armd Struggle, civil society organizations and the stakeholders in Juba negotiations means for supporting and strengthening the current peace talks, in Juba, between the transitional government and the armed struggle movement.

The meeting affirmed the participation of the stakeholders and the displaced as well as, bridging the gap to realize the comprehensive and the lasting peace in the country.