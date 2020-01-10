Gambia: Senegambia Robbery Case Commences

Three young boys (names withheld) were arraigned before Magistrate Joof of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court charged with robbery, an allegation they denied.

To prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, the prosecuting officer, Inspector Sanyang, called his first witness, Saffie Jatta, who had already told the court all she knew about the matter.

Under cross-examination by Counsel Secka on 7 January, 2020, the witness told the court that the incident happened on 24 September, 2019, around the Senegambia area. She narrated that she was with one Ndey Ceesay between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

She further said that one L. Boy, who was coming with a group of people, advised her to be careful of the three young boys, adding that Ndey Ceesay had already left. She revealed that there was a carnival organised by a musician called 'Attack' around the Senegambia area.

Still under cross-examination, she told the court that there were a lot of people, stating further that the three young boys were stopping cars, opening their doors and snatching properties from people. She said that one of the young boys took her I-Phone, D7,000, passport, ID card, bank book, engagement and marriage rings from her.

She adduced that she reported the matter to the PIU based around Senegambia and was asked to wait from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Earlier in her testimony, she told the court that she is a house wife and a business woman, and she lives at Kololi.

The case was adjourned for continuation of cross-examination.