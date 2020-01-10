Gambia: Senegambia Robbery Case Commences

8 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)

Three young boys (names withheld) were arraigned before Magistrate Joof of the Kanifing Magistrates' Court charged with robbery, an allegation they denied.

To prove the case beyond reasonable doubt, the prosecuting officer, Inspector Sanyang, called his first witness, Saffie Jatta, who had already told the court all she knew about the matter.

Under cross-examination by Counsel Secka on 7 January, 2020, the witness told the court that the incident happened on 24 September, 2019, around the Senegambia area. She narrated that she was with one Ndey Ceesay between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m.

She further said that one L. Boy, who was coming with a group of people, advised her to be careful of the three young boys, adding that Ndey Ceesay had already left. She revealed that there was a carnival organised by a musician called 'Attack' around the Senegambia area.

Still under cross-examination, she told the court that there were a lot of people, stating further that the three young boys were stopping cars, opening their doors and snatching properties from people. She said that one of the young boys took her I-Phone, D7,000, passport, ID card, bank book, engagement and marriage rings from her.

She adduced that she reported the matter to the PIU based around Senegambia and was asked to wait from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Earlier in her testimony, she told the court that she is a house wife and a business woman, and she lives at Kololi.

The case was adjourned for continuation of cross-examination.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
African Dissidents Targeted in New South African Refugee Laws?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.