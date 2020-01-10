Gambia: Schools Set to Stage Inter-House Athletics As Inter-Schools Competition Nears

9 January 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Upper and Senior Secondary Schools in the country are set to stage their inter-house athletics championships, as the 2020 national inter-schools athletics competition draws closer.

The schools use the championship to scout good athletes for the annual inter-schools competition.

House-hold names such as Bottrop, Saint Augustine, Gambia High, Muslim and Nusrat will all brawl to clinch this year's competition title. But they will face stiff from Essau, Tahir and Farafenni for this year's championship crown.

