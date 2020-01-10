Gambia: VP Says Gambia Needs Economic Independence

Vice President Dr. Isatou Touray has said that The Gambia needs economic independence through employment and other opportunities for wealth creation towards poverty eradication.

VP Touray made these remarks at the 5th Edition of TAF Africa Global Networking event and the commemoration of 30 years of TAF Africa Global held at a local hotel in Brufut on Tuesday.

She said economic independence of citizens would make the country's socio political independence meaningful, arguing that since political independence 55 years ago, generations have been working hard to improve their economic situation.

The vice president pointed out that the principle of private sector led growth and people's belief in the private sector as engine of economic growth will continue to be a fundamental national development pillar.

"My government continues to carve out and adjust to responsive policies and strategies to support greater private sector participation in the domestic economy," she added.

According to her, the national business council has been set up to provide a platform for the private sector and government to engage on business and recommend policy options; where the private sector is expected to play a significant role in financing the different components of the GIETAF. She added that the special economic zone will entail the creation of a well built state-of-the-art special zone, adding that its design embodies economic development using modern technology to boost industrial development, promote tourism and leisure in a real estate hub.

She said the project aims at achieving a balance economic space that promotes trade and investment through industrial activities. She added that such a modern special economic zone focuses on export promotion, creates jobs, and integrates within its surrounding situating economic activities closer to the community would provide direct employment avenues for Gambians, which she said is in line with the strategies in National Development Plan 2018-2019.