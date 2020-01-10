Ghana: UWR Minister Presents Report On Death of 2-Yr-Old Boy to GHS

Wa — The Upper West Regional Minister, Dr Hafiz Bin Salih, on Wednesday presented a 120-page probe report on the death of a two-year-old boy, suspected to have been caused by the negligence of some staff at the Wa Hospital in November last year, to the Acting Director General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, for review and action.

The report, which was generated by a five-member committee, chaired by a retired Deputy Director of Nursing, Alhaji Issaka Alhassan, was earlier received by the regional minister on December 13, 2019, after extensive investigation was launched into the matter to identify the salient issues underpinning the incidence and also make recommendations to enhance healthcare delivery in the Upper West Region.

Shahid Ibrahim, the victim, met his untimely death on November 11, 2019, when he was refused treatment at the Wa Hospital after the family had failed to secure a folder for him due to absence of staff at the folder room.

Shahid who was referred to the Wa Hospital by the Boli Community-Based Health and Planning and Services (CHPS) after suffering a snake bite, died when his family failed to get him treated at the facility.

According to Mr Salia Abudu, the uncle of the boy, they waited for close to 4 hours, but were unable to access a folder because the staff were not at post, and efforts to get the health staff to treat the victim proved futile.

Subsequently, the issue went viral, and came to the attention of the minister, who constituted the committee to look into the matter, and suggest lasting solution to avert such occurrences in the future.

Receiving the report, the Dr Kuma-Aboagye, indicated that the Ghana Heath Council would study the report and determine the way forward by the end of this month.

He commended the regional minister for the prompt response to the issue, and urged him to continue in his capacity as the head of the region, to support operations of the GHS.