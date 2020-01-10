Ghana: Antwi, Ampah Excel At GT Oddoye Memorial Junior Tennis

Children from the ages of 10-16 years drawn from various tennis clubs across the country thrilled fans with spectacular displays at the 14th edition of the GT Oddoye Memorial Junior Tennis Championship held at the Accra Lawn Tennis Club.

The annual event targeted at providing junior players a platform to compete and introduce them to new modules of the sport, witnessed a lot of high level displays from the young stars which spelled a bright future for the sport.

Young players from the Ashaiman-based St Francis and Atomic Tennis Club (ATC) especially were the toast of the fans as they swept laurels in both divisions whilst 'Shishijee Shad'e' dominated the female division.

They participated in singles, doubles and mixed games in both male and female categories.

In the boys U-16 division, Emmanuel Antwi from the ATC carried the day, warding off competition from Desmond Ayaba from the Baboosports Academy and Richard Okine from the Stadium Tennis Club.

Abubakar Yakubu-Lea Jr who represented the ATC in the U-14 division, proved too strong for Amos Asante from St Francis and Ivan Wularu from Kumasi as the two finished behind him in second and third place.

The contest in the U-12 division was won by Isaac Akuaku from St Francis; he was closely followed by Joshua Ayaba from Baboosports Academy and Samuel Obido from Stadium Tennis club.

In the U-10's, Godfred Ofori from St Francis emerged winner, while John Okine from Baboosports Academy and Godfred Oppong-Tutu from Ghacem Tennis Club placed second and third respectively.

In the girl's competition, Tracy Ampah from Tarkwa beat Shika Mckorlley from the Aviation Tennis Club and Vanessa Akuaku from St Francis to gain the bragging rights in the U-16 division.

The U-14 finals were won by Alice Acheampong who represented Shishijee Shad'e with Akosua Tenkorang from Mikky Tennis Club and Michilin Womegah from St Francis finishing in second and third place.

In the U-12 division, Enyonam Komashie who represented St Francis emerged victorious over Judith Abbey of Shishijee Shaďe and Joana Bawah of Ghacem Tennis Club as both settled in second and third positions, respectively.

In the U-10 event, Lisel Ampah from Tarkwa defeated Celestina Ocloo of Vicky Palo and Florence Lamptey of Shishijee Shaďe as the two settled for the second and third positions.