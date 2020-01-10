Ghana: Shopnaw Marketplace Launches in Ghana

Competition in the online and electronic marketing space is set to be keener with the entry of online portal, Shopnaw onto the Ghanaian market.

Shopnaw, an online and electronic portal available on Google and App play stores, creates a space for buyers to purchase their consumer needs and delivered to them at the comfort of their homes and sellers to sell their products via the internet.

Speaking at the launch in Accra on Tuesday, the Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Shopnaw, Benjamin Osei Asante said the creation platform was to "make life simpler and more convenient to humanity," and also deploy technology to bring solutions to everyday challenges.

The CEO said his vision was to build the leading online shopping portal in Africa.

He said the platform was to create convenience to buyers to buy from the comfort of their homes and sellers to sell their products through the internet.

"Shopnaw has come in a strategic moment in our dispensation where the use of technology has become very imperative to meet the dynamic preferences of consumers," he said.

Mr Asante explained that Shopnaw, the biggest three-sided online marketplace offered products categories ranging from groceries, restaurants, electronics, health and safety products.

As part of his commitment to promote made-in-Ghana products, Mr Asante said he had created a category on the Shopnaw platform solely for products produced in the country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Business ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr Asante said the Shopnaw platform had been developed with enhanced features and services to set it apart from other online selling platforms in the country.

He said the platform was embedded with a tracking system to help both buyers and sellers to monitor the supply and movement of their products.

The CEO further said buyers could buy local foodstuffs from the local markets in Accra, adding that Shopnaw had signed on with all the leading shops and supermarkets in Accra.

"Apart from the free sign-up cost for sellers, sellers will enjoy exclusive benefits such as no commission charged on items sold, no mark-ups on prices, upfront payment to sellers on pick-up, wider market reach and affordable delivery of goods and many more," he said.

Mr Asante said his outfit had procured two vehicles and 100 motorbikes for the company's delivery services.

He said the company was currently operating in Accra and would soon expand to the regions of the country.

Mr Asante entreated all buyers and producers to sign on to the Shopnaw platform to buy and sell their products and reach millions of customers.

The board member of Equity Finance Company Quick Angels Limited, Romeo Richlove K. Seshie said Shopnaw was one of the companies his outfit invested in last year due to the viability of the business.

He said his outfit had projected to invest one million dollars in the start-up company.