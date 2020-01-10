Zimbabwe: Machete Wielding Robbers Pounce On Lovebirds

10 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Mutare — A Sakubva man is lucky to be alive after he was attacked by machete welding gang on Wednesday evening.

The incident happened near Pavilion grounds in Darlington low density suburbs in the eastern border city.

Brighton Pazerera (22) who was in the company of his girlfriend, Mollin Nyanhere (18) of Dreamhouse Chikanga, were on their way to Darlington when three men emerged from the side of the road armed with machetes.

Manicaland deputy police spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Luxson Chananda said the gang ordered the lovebirds to sit down but Nyanhere managed to escape leaving her boyfriend in the hands of the gang.

Pazerera reportedly refused to comply with the orders and was struck with a machete on the head.

The other two robbers searched Pazerera pockets and took US$15 and Nokia 1200 phone.

The following day, Pazerera managed to spot one of the robbers later identified as Freeman Maziyavana (46) at Sanhanga Building and managed to apprehend him with the help of security guards who were manning the building.

The matter was reported to Mutare Central Police station who arrested Maziyavana and recovered a machete and hacksaw.

Police said other two suspects are still at large.

"We urge members of the public not to walk at night in secluded areas as they risk being mugged," said Chananda.

