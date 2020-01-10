South Africa: Richard Maponya, the Lion of the North

opinion

Richard Maponya carved himself a chapter in the history of South African business. He was a business legend, a pioneer and an entrepreneur. That may seem like an achievable feat today. We must not forget that he was a black man playing at a white man's game. And succeeding.

"... He only in general honest(y) thought

And common good to all...

His life was gentle, and the elements

So mix'd in him that Nature might stand up

And say to the world, 'this was a man'."

-- William Shakespeare, Julius Caesar

As I pondered about the passing of Richard Maponya and struggled for superlatives to pay tribute to him, I found myself in a Shakespearean mood. For how does one pay homage to the man who was so fondly called Soweto's most Humble Giant. More so when he was someone who had seen and lived in an era that one only has read about in the history books. It is a formidable task, isn't it?

The year 1920 is when Maponya was born. This, in itself, tells a tale of a man who lived through epochs. The South Africa of the 1920s was under British rule with King George V...