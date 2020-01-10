South Africa: DA Accuses ANC of Fraud Over No Confidence Motions in Tshwane

10 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

The Tshwane ANC had hoped to hold a special council sitting on Thursday, 9 January 2020 in the city to vote on motions of no confidence against the speaker, mayor, deputy mayor, and chair of chairs of the city. However, the Tshwane DA said that no notice was issued for the sitting and have now accused the ANC of fraud.

On Wednesday, 8 January, Tshwane members of the ANC and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), were expected to table motions of no confidence against the DA-led City of Tshwane Executive Mayor, Steve Mokgalapa; Speaker, Katlego Mathebe; Acting Speaker, Zweli Khumalo; and Chair of Chairs, Gert Pretorius.

This follows after a leaked audio clip featuring Mokgalapa and now former MMC for roads and transport, Sheila Senkubuge surfaced in November 2019.

Reports by TimesLive and EWN stated that Mokgalapa and Senkubuge were allegedly engaging in intimate acts in the audio clip.

Since then, Mokgalapa has been placed on leave.

On 3 January, both the EFF and ANC sent a letter to Mathebe demanding that their motions of no confidence against Mokgalapa and his mayoral committee be discussed on 8 January. The letter was accompanied by a petition signed by 89 councillors from both...

