Uganda: Kadaga Wants People to Follow House Business Via Mobile App

10 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Moses Kyeyune

The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, has approved the development of a mobile application that will enable Ugandans follow plenary, committee proceedings and other activities of the House.

While attending the 25th conference of speakers and presiding officers of the Commonwealth in Ottawa, Canada, yesterday, Ms Kadaga said public input into the legislative processes in the House was still lacking.

"Where I am not yet satisfied is the public input into our legislation. I asked ICT people to prepare this App but its taking a long time. I hope during this third meeting, they will deliver because it is very essential that we able to reach out to the public on relevant discussion about the Bills in committees," Ms Kadaga said.

The mobile application will give Ugandans opportunity to contribute to debate, submit topics and access parliamentary resources.

MPs have iPads which enables them to use the application and research on matters they intend to contribute on the Floor of the House.

During the conference, Ugandan Parliament was hailed for its transparency and openness in deliberation of issues that affect citizens.

"Uganda's Parliament has done quite a lot in being open to the public with a live broadcast that has been done for more than 10 years, giving all Ugandans an opportunity to follow in real time, the goings-on in the House," the conference convener commended Ms Kadaga.

Besides the live broadcast of the proceedings on Uganda Broadcasting Corporation, the House also runs the annual Parliament Week that allows the public to access parliamentary chambers, obtain necessary information and interact with MPs about the affairs of their constituencies.

Ms Kadaga said although the Parliament Commission established a radio station to promote transparency and public accountability, acquiring a frequency for it has been a big challenge.

Challenge

"We already have the equipment, the studios but the Uganda Communications Commission has not helped us in securing frequency. This is hindering our desire to interact with the public through radio so that the country can follow what Parliament is doing," she said.

Mr Nga Kor Ming, the Deputy Speaker House of Representatives of Malaysia, told his colleagues that their Parliament had just handed over leadership of the Public Accounts Committee to the opposition, a practice inspired by the Ugandan House.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Uganda
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
How Powerful is Your Passport?
Kenya Plans Iran Tea Mission as U.S. Row Rages

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.