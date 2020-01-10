Uganda: Two Tractors Burnt As Kayunga Forest Reserve Dispute Escalates

Kayunga — The National Forestry Authority (NFA) has started opening boundaries of Kiwula Forest reserve in Galillaaya Sub-county, Kayunga District, to defuse tension between residents and a businessman who claims ownership of part of the forest.

A section of residents have been owning gardens on the disputed forest land measuring 2,000 acres. Businessman Mr Badru Semuga says he owns 1,152 acres of the forest and has a title deed.

As tension between residents and Mr Ssemuga escalated last week, the outgoing state minister for Information and Communication Technology, who is also the Kayunga District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Adah Nantaba and NFA officials visited the forest and ordered Mr Ssemuga's workers to stop destroying residents' gardens using tractors.

However, Mr Ssemuga defied the directive and continued using tractors to clear the disputed land.

This prompted residents, on Tuesday, to burn and deflate tryes of two tractors on the site.

According to Mr Tom Rukundo, the director of Natural Resources at NFA, the boundary opening exercise which will go on as planned despite rising tension between residents and Mr Ssemuga's casual workers.

"The exercise will take seven days and police together with the army will be deployed to prevent clashes between the two parties," he said.

After the opening of boundaries, Mr Rukundo said, 10 percent of the forest land will be given back to the community through the Collaborative Forestry Management arrangement and trees will be planted on the rest of the land to restore the depleted forest.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

However, Ms Nantaba said that the tractors were burnt by Mr Ssemuga 's workers to portray residents in bad light .

"I am sure the mafias are bent on taking the forest land but we shall not allow them, I am determined to die for the truth," Ms Nantaba said.

According to Kayunga District Police Commander, Mr John Lukooto one person who is suspected of burning the tractors has been arrested.

"There was destruction of property which we are going to investigate. So far, we have one suspect in custody whom we found with a jerry can of petrol," he said.

Ms Nantaba had earlier told residents that a search at the Land Registry Zonal Office in Mukono revealed that Mr Ssemuga's title was fake.

But Mr Ssemuga insisted at the weekend that he rightfully acquired the land adding that NFA had no right to survey his land.

Mr Ssemuga said he has sued Ms Nantaba for trespassing on his land.

For over a decade, Kayunga district has been the scene of intense land wrangles.

In 2009, a landlord was burnt to death by people who accused him of attempting to displace them from their land.