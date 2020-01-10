Uganda: Kanyamunyu Murder Trial Suspended Over French Interpreter

10 January 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)

High Court Judge Steven Mubiru has stopped the murder trial of Mathew Kanyamunyu after his girlfriend Cynthia Munwangari, also a co-accused developed concerns about the proficiency of

her French interpreter.

The suspects are accused of killing a child rights activist, Kenneth Akena, after he accidentally scratched the rear of Matthew's car at Lugogo, Kampala in 2016, while reversing in the parking lot.

Prosecution alleges that the accused persons and others still at large, on November 12, 2016 on Kampala-Jinja Road opposite Malik car bond, with malice aforethought, caused the death of Akena.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), in his indictment to court in 2017, alleged that on the fateful day, Akena reportedly parked his car on Kyadondo Rugby Grounds on Jinja Road waiting for his brothers.

He added that later, while reversing his car, Akena allegedly rammed into Mathew's vehicle which was being driven by Munwangari, his girlfriend.

On Tuesday, Justice Mubiru ordered for two separate trials in the murder case.

Justice Mubiru was compelled to order for separate trials after one of the accused, Mr Joseph Kanyamunyu was reportedly sick and admitted in one of the health facilities in Kampala and hence unable to personally attend court.

The judge said the two key suspects; Mr Matthew Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend, Ms Munwangari, a Burundian national would be tried together while Joseph will be tried separately at a later stage when he recovers.

Read the original article on Monitor.

