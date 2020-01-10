Malawi: EU Gives in On Malawi Election Report Until Court Ruling

10 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

The visiting EU delegation on election observation has officially confirmed it will not disseminate its now controversial final report after public outrage on the timing of the release of report considering that there's a pending court ruling on the disputed May 21 2019 elections.

EU observer mission

In a statement, the EU says the report will not be published until the Constitutional Court gives its verdict on the election case.

"The report will neither be shared nor published until after the court decision on the elections. What counts at this time is that all actors remain calm and respect the ongoing legal process before the High Court," reads part of the statement from the EU.

UTM, the Malawi Congress Party and the Malawi Law Society have all urged the EU to suspend the dissemination of the report pending the outcome of the court case.

